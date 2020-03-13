Best tourism minister ever: PM Harris encourages Number Four to re-elect Grant

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 12, 2020 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Tourism has played a major role in the growth of the economy and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris at a town hall meeting in Challengers on Tuesday March 10 encouraged the residents of Constituency Number Four to re-elect Tourism Minister the Hon Lindsay Grant.

“Lindsay Grant has a proven track record as the best minister of tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis… and so I have come to encourage you to give the fullest support to the Honourable Lindsay Grant in Number Four,” Prime Minister Harris told a large and cheering audience at the Challengers Community Centre.

The ‘Discussions for a Stronger, Safer Future’ town hall meeting was held on the day that five cruise ships were in Basseterre, four at Port Zante – two docked at each of the two piers, and one anchored at South Friars Bay. The five ships brought a total of 16,725 visitors (11,795 passengers and 4,930 crew) to the Federation.

“I want to commend him (the Hon Lindsay Grant) for his contribution to making our economy stronger than we inherited it,” added Dr Harris, who is also the Minister of Finance. “It is the success of the tourism plant over the last five years that has helped us to develop a proper economy…. I say to you, that for the safer and stronger future which we promised this country, in Number Four you must vote Lindsay Grant for sure.”

Prime Minister Harris further stated that with the strong economy his Team Unity Administration was able to pay off a debt to the IMF, which had been left behind by the former administration, after which the government was free to do the things that were needed to be done for the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Nobody could have come from Washington DC and direct us not to pay the $500 a month which we are paying to you, your families, your friends,” pointed out Prime Minister Harris. “Nobody could stop us, because we do not owe them a copper, so they can’t tell us not to pay … and we are not going to any bank to borrow, we are paying it from the successful management of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

St. Kitts and Nevis, which has been blessed by God, is doing what many regional countries are not doing and is now a model country according to Prime Minister Harris. Team Unity is doing everything right for people to have a government about which they can be proud and feel comfortable, and he requested for the people’s continued support and prayer.

The Challengers Community Centre town hall meeting was moderated by Mr Azard Gumbs, People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) Assistant General Secretary. At the head table were Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, Senior Minister and Minister of Labour the Hon Vance Amory, Minister of Agriculture the Hon Eugene Hamilton, Minister of State for Health the Hon Wendy Phipps, Attorney General the Hon Vincent Byron, Deputy Speaker the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and Ambassador His Excellency Jonel Powell.