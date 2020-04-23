Beyonce’s BeyGOOD pledges $6million in initiative with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to provide mental health support amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Daily Mail,

Beyonce and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey have pledged $6million in initiative to provide mental health support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 38-year-old megastar singer – full name Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter – announced on her website Thursday that her BeyGOOD organization would be providing mental and personal health support relief.

Her charitable organization has partnered with 43-year-old Dorsey’s #startsmall in funding organizations providing mental wellness service with support of a national partnership with UCLA.

It will also partner with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer support in her native Houston as well as New York, New Orleans, and Detroit.

Beyonce he has previously used her platform to speak out on how black Americans are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and her statement continued to drive that point home.

She wrote: ‘Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.’

It is also noted that personal wellness support will aid the following organizations: United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Mathew 25, and several others.

Beyonce has been very consistent in trying to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in any way she can.

Over the weekend she put forth a passionate speech about how COVID-19 has ‘severely affected’ African American communities during her stint on the One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday.

The Halo singer explained to viewers that African Americans make up a ‘disproportionate’ part of the essential workforce and ‘do not have the luxury of working from home.’

‘This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America,’ said Knowles. ‘Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk.’

According to Beyonce, a recent report out of her hometown of Houston, Texas revealed that 57percent of COVID-19 fatalities within Houston City limits have been of African American descent.

‘Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world,’ urged the Halo singer.

She also made a made a surprise appearance on the star-studded Disney Family Singalong on Thursday as she sung classic When You Wish Upon A Star.

The Flawless singer even got her daughter Blue Ivy Carter lending a helping hand as over the weekend the eight-year-old schooled people on the importance of washing their hands.

The eldest of three children, with the help of her grandmother Tina Lawson, shared a video of an at-home experiment, showing viewers how soap repels dirt, on Saturday.

‘I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too,’ Blue can be heard saying in the video, in a rare speaking clip.

Her small hands are the only part of her shown on camera, as she stands at a counter with a bowl filled with water and pepper.

‘I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this,’ Blue said, explaining the experiment. ‘And this is the coronavirus, or any virus– it’s actually just pepper,” she adorably clarified.’

After applying soap to her hand she placed one finger in the water mixture and the pepper flakes immediately spread to the edges away from her soap covered finger.

In the caption, of the Instagram TV video, Beyonce’s mom Tina wrote ‘Blue’s PSA.’

Adding: ‘My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus.’