Biden Lists Jamaicans Among Possible Presidential Running Mate Candidates

By Lester Hinds, Jamaica Gleaner

As former United States Vice-President and Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, contemplates his pick for his vice-presidential running mate, two of the people on his shortlist have strong Jamaican roots.

Senator Kamala Harris and former Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, have made it on to Biden’s shortlist.

Harris’ father is Jamaican, while Rice’s maternal grandparents are Jamaicans.

Harris currently represents California in the US Senate, while Rice served as an ambassador and later as national security adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Rice, who also served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs during former President Bill Clinton’s second term in office, is seen as someone with very wide international diplomatic experience.

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice

She has never held elected office but has served in a number of capacities within the US government structure.

Jamaican elected officials in the US welcomed the news that someone with Jamaican connections could become the pick to be vice-president should Biden defeat President Donald Trump in the November 3 elections.

New York State Senator Leroy Comrie said that it would be great to have someone with Jamaican roots a heartbeat from the US presidency.

“I would be very happy with the selection. It would be a source of pride,” he said.

He said that Rice would make a great vice-presidential pick and with her, the Democratic Party would not have to give up a seat.

“It would continue the tradition of Jamaicans making tremendous contribution to the development of the United States,” he said.

New York State Assemblyman N. Nick Perry has also welcomed the news.

“It would be great if his pick has Jamaican connections,” he said.

The assemblyman said that both are qualified to become vice-president, but noted that Rice has a lot of experience.

However, he pointed out that the person selected as a vice-presidential running mate usually comes from the state that could swing the election in favour of the candidate.

Georgia’s state representative Donna McLeod said either Harris or Rice would be an exceptional choice.

“I think she (Ms Rice) would be the best choice. The Democrats would not have to give up a seat, and she has a lot of experience. She carries herself very presidential right now,” said McLeod.

Mount Vernon City council member Dalia Farquarshon said it would be wonderful for either to be picked as Biden’s running mate.

“It would be great having someone with Jamaican connections that close to the seat of power,” she said.

However, she questioned whether Rice would be the right choice as, she says, she could be seen as a Washington insider.

“Anyone would be a cause for celebration not just for their Jamaican/Caribbean connection, but because she would be African, a black woman, and we need to celebrate our African roots,” she said.



File photo: US Senator Kamala Harris – Contributed photo