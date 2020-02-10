Brad Pitt says the Oscars gave him 45 seconds for speech, “45 seconds more” than the Senate gave John Bolton

BY CHRISTOPHER BRITO

Brad Pitt made a joke about the Senate impeachment trial during his Oscars acceptance speech Sunday night. While on stage for his best supporting actor win, Pitt said he had more time to speak than former White House national security adviser John Bolton, who wasn’t allowed to testify during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Pitt, who won his first ever acting Oscar for his role as stunt double Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” thanked the movie’s director Quentin Tarantino and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. He also took a shot at the Republican-controlled Senate for voting against witnesses to appear in the trial.

“They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said.

Bolton was willing to appear before the Senate under subpoena. Democrats had pushed for additional testimony during the proceedings, namely from Bolton, and their efforts were bolstered after details from Bolton’s forthcoming book were leaked and reported by the New York Times. However, the Senate rejected a motion to allow additional witnesses and documents in the impeachment proceedings, rebuffing Democrats’ hopes of hearing from Bolton.

Pitt believes what unfolded with Bolton is enough for a Tarantino-directed movie. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it and in the end the adults do the right thing,” he said.

Pitt also thanked his parents and the people who gave him his “first shot” (including “Thelma and Louise” co-star Geena Davis and the film’s director Ridley Scott) as he dedicated the award to his children.

“I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so,” he said. “I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see ‘Butch and Sundance,’ loading up my car and moving out here, Geena and Ridley giving me my first shot, and to all of the wonderful people along the way to stand here now.”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth,” he added. “This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you.”