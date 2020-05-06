Brathwaite For Tallawahs

Jamaica Gleaner – The Jamaica Tallawahs have wasted little time in finding a replacement for the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, as they have snapped up the captain of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Carlos Brathwaite.

The Gleaner has been reliably informed that Barbadian Brathwaite is among five players that have been retained by the Tallawahs for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season, which is tentatively scheduled to bowl off in late August.

All-rounders Andrè Russell, Rovman Powell, wicketkeeper-batsman Chadwick Walton and fast bowler Oshane Thomas are, according to our sources, the other players retained by the two-time champions.

When The Gleaner reached out to Tallawahs CEO Jeff Miller for an opinion on the latest acquisition, he declined to comment on the report.

“I don’t have anything to say on the matter, please call the CPL and they will give you the list. At this time only they can release names,” Miller said.

CONTROVERSIAL DEPARTURE

Meanwhile, The Gleaner has learnt that the move to acquire Brathwaite comes on the heels of the controversial departure of former Tallawahs and Patriots captain Gayle, who was not retained by the Jamaican franchise and was subsequently snapped up in a last-minute deal by the St Lucia Zouks as their marquee player.

Brathwaite, who led the Patriots to the play-offs last season before losing to the Trinbago Knight Riders in the eliminator, had a lukewarm season, scoring just 99 runs in 11 innings at an average of 9.90 and claiming eight wickets. He is best known for his heroics in the last over of the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 final against England. With the West Indies needing 19 to win in the last over, Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes off the first four balls to pilot the West Indies to a victory which earned them their second World Twenty20 title.

In the meantime, defending champions Barbados Tridents have also been busy putting together a formidable unit to stake another claim for the coveted T20 title.

They have acquired the services of the hard-hitting South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who is said to have signed as the Tridents marquee player.

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz and left-arm England seamer Harry Gurney have been retained, along with captain Jason Holder, spinner Hayden Walsh Jr and all-rounder Raymon Reifer.

Three-time champions the Trinbago Knight Riders have announced that they have retained 10 players for the new season. They are Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Akel Hosein, and emerging players Jayden Seales and Amir Jangoo.

