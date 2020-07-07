Breaking News: Senator appointed

Basseterre, 7th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has just announced the appointment of its new Senator to sit in the new National Assembly, as of Wednesday, 8th July, 2020.

It is reported that the ceremony for the swearing in took place late this afternoon, when Bernicia Nisbett, who is a medical doctor, took her oaths of office to take up the final outstanding post that was available on the government side.

Nisbett, who has also served as District Medical doctor, was sworn in by Resident Judge, Trevor Ward, in the presence of Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton, at Government House, Basseterre.

Others present included the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and other government ministers and at least one ambassador.

The appointment comes just hours before the start of the new parliament on Wednesday.

Main photo: (L-R) Prime Minister Hon. Timothy Harris, Senator Bernicia Nisbett, Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton and Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Shawn Richards at Government House for swearing in ceremony of new Senator