“Burga” Admits to Double-Murder

By Antigua News Room,

Calvin “Burga” James accepted guilt today for killing two women and wounding a man in October 2018.

James pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the death of his niece, Tahisha Thomas and his nephew’s girlfriend, Sanchezca Charles.

He also pleaded guilty to shooting with intent to murder since he also shot his nephew, Lawrence James during the same incident.

James went on the run after the incident and dominated national headlines for three months before he was captured by police.

At the time of this incident, James had already been facing charges for a violent incident that occurred in 2015.

Last July, he pleaded guilty to attempted murder of his niece, Amanda James and wounding his sister, Ineta Liburd with intent.

During that incident, the man used a taser gun to stun his sister and beat her with a piece of wood.

He later attacked his niece, chopping her about her body with a cutlass.

The court had adjourned sentencing for the 2015 matter as it awaited the indictment of the 2018 matter to be put before the accused.

A joint-sentencing hearing will be conducted for both cases.