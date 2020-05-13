Business community advised to implement measures to prevent becoming victim to persons wearing masks

By SKNIS,

Business persons in St. Kitts and Nevis are advised to take precautionary measures to safeguard and prevent their property from becoming victims by persons wearing masks.

“There is a need for businesses to take steps to protect their property against persons who may be using masks to conceal their identity for illegal purposes. You are advised to implement measures including restricting the wearing of hoodies, caps, sunshades and ski masks while on your premises and having persons remove the mask temporarily so that your surveillance systems can capture their image or requiring ID’s when conducting transactions etc.,” said Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry. “These measures are particularly important at business places where high-value items or cash is traded.”

During the May 12 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing Superintendent Henry echoed the Police Force’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of every individual.

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force stands ready to support you in any way that you require. Just reach out to us and we will provide support while you seek to secure your premises and your property,” he said.

He reiterated the need for businesses and persons, in general, to take precautionary measures to stay safe.

“We remind you that you are responsible for your security and we ask you to take this responsibility seriously. Again, we ask you to take your security very seriously and take measures to prevent you from becoming a victim by persons wearing masks,” said the Superintendent.