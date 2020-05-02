Businesses that do not comply with public safety regulations will be shut down, says Chariman of COVID-19 National Task Force

By SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 02, 2020 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis in an effort to continue putting the safety of its citizens and residents at the forefront amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will shut down businesses that do not comply with public safety regulations.

This was announced by Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force, Abdias Samuel, during his presentation at the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefing on April 30.

“We have been very accommodative in educating you for one week, evaluating you and making recommendations for two weeks and now it’s time to enforce the law,” he said.

“I am appealing to you and will be engaging the Chamber of Industry and Commerce for further discussion and we will be ensuring that you comply with the regulation,” said Mr. Samuel.

He highlighted that many businesses were adhering to the regulations with 42 out of 79 visited businesses adhering to the 6 feet of distancing and 40 out of the 78 visited business adhering to having markers inside and outside of their businesses.

Mr. Samuel also said that personal hygiene numbers are more acceptable than before.

Image Credit: File Photo