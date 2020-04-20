Conductors of public transportation can operate with new guidelines during limited operation days

By SKNIS,

During limited operation days starting Monday, April 20, conductors of public transportation will be allowed to operate once they follow the guidelines under the new regulations, said Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force during The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 19, 2020.

“Previously, only one passenger was permitted per row. Under the new regulations during a day of limited operations no persons shall offer for hire or seek to travel on any motor omnibus, any hiring car or taxi or any passenger ferries unless there is not more than two passengers per row of seating,” said Superintendent Henry.

“All persons must wear a mask at all times, windows remain open or partially open depending on the weather conditions and all persons shall practice good hand hygiene, proper sanitary behaviour and social distancing protocols,” he added.

As outlined in the SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS No.14 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 5) Regulations, A motor omnibus, hiring car or taxi or any passenger ferry must sanitize all doorknobs and hand rests after each trip.

The Regulations also states that “A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or to both and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offense has been committed.”

Superintendent Henry noted that come April 20, officers will be on the road to enforce the regulations.