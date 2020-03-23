Cabinet convened Saturday to discuss added COVID-19 measures

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 23, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Federal Cabinet convened a special meeting on Saturday, March 21, as the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to discuss ways to strengthen the Federation’s measures and protocols to protect its citizens and residents from the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).



The meeting at Government Headquarters was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.



Joining the Cabinet members in that meeting were senior officials from the Ministry of Health, including the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws; Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson and Director of Community Health Services, Dr. Keisha Liddie.



Also present was the National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Abdias Samuel. Mr. Samuel chairs the COVID-19 National Working Group.



Several focal persons from the border protection agencies in St. Kitts and Nevis were also on hand to share their expertise and lend their support to the Cabinet in this regard.

This included Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty; Chief Immigration Officer, Mrs. Merclyn Hughes, and Comptroller of Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department, Mr. Kennedy DeSilva.



The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is yet to record a confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus, thanks largely in part to early and effective planning and procedures that were put in place by the Government.