Calvin Ayre Foundation To Donate $4M Worth Of Personal Protective Equipment To The Health Ministry

By Antigua News Room,

The Calvin Ayre Foundation, a charity organization spearheaded by billionaire businessman Calvin Ayre, has purchased four million dollars’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) including N95 face masks, surgical gowns and thermometers for Antigua.

“As Antigua and Barbuda and many other small island developing states struggle to protect their citizenry from this highly contagious and deadly coronavirus, it is becoming painfully obvious that we cannot look to the traditional donors and trading partners for assistance in providing urgently needed PPEs,” said Ayre.

The supplies were sourced from China as the United States had place a restriction on the exporting of masks and protective gears.

“Thankfully, we were able to procure the desperately needed protective equipment from China for our frontline workers in Antigua and Barbuda,” Ayre explained.

“We are truly happy to be in a position to assist the Calvin Ayre government and citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, and especially the brave people on the frontline,” Ayre added.

The shipment also includes disposable gloves and full- length shields to help keep local medics safe.

Plans are in place to officially hand over the donation to the Ministry of Health officials later this week.