Cargo ships still coming

Kennedy De Silva, Comptroller of Customs, said that there continues to be an influx of cargo ships bringing loads of containers of food and medical supplies into the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, thus there is no need for impulsive shopping.



“Over the last few days, we have been receiving cargo as normal. Actually, we are receiving extra cargo and it almost looks as if the Christmas Season is upon us once again, which is good news because that means that there is more cargo coming into the Federation as more people fear that would not be the case,” said Mr. De Silva. “The emphasis on the cargo for this week would have been on food, medicament and medical supplies that would have been coming in.”



He noted that persons need not panic as there is no food shortage in St. Kitts and Nevis.



“I just want to assure you that while we are in lines at the supermarkets we have ample supply of foodstuff within the Federation this week alone nevermind what is warehoused,” said the comptroller of customs. “So do not panic, take your time, exercise social distances in regards to these lines and you will be fine.”



He said that to date, a total of 29 containers were offloaded with food alone.