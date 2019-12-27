Carnival crowns new Swimsuit and GQ winners

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, 27th December, 2019, (MyVueNews.com) – A fair sized crowd was on hand on Thursday night, (26th December), to witness the crowning of a new queen, for the annual St. Kitts & Nevis Carnival Swimsuit Competition.

Amassing a total of 1,033 points, Avis Glasgow edged out her First Runner-Up, T’Quanni McDowell, (1,031), to secure the 2019 title that was won in 2018 by Kersha martin.

Taking the Second Runner-up slot was Onique Phipps, who gained some 974.5 points.

The other three contestants were Talisha Ladaut, Uniqueka Esdaille and Tasia Jones.

When it came to the Mr. GQ contest, it was St. Clair Rawlins who blew away his counterparts, separating himself from the rest of the field by a comfortable margin.

Rawlins defeated his First Runner-up, Brandon Cox, by 30 points. Cox amassed 997 points, just four points ahead of Brian Perdereaux, who gained 973.

Those who were unsuccessful in making it to the final three positions, were Kemar Bigby, Earl Brotherson and Xavier Sam.

The double competition was held at the Sugar Mill, at Warner Park.