Cases against Gisele Isaac dismissed

By Antigua Obsever,

Two remaining cases against former Executive Secretary of the Board of Education, D Gisele Isaac, have been dismissed.



Justice Stanley John gave his ruling in the High Court on an application made by Dane Hamilton QC late last year.



Hamilton had asked the court to grant a stay of proceedings against Isaac for abuse of process due to political interference.



The judge granted the order for a permanent stay which means that the remaining two indictments have been dismissed.



In October the first of the three indictments was thrown out when the court ruled Isaac had no case to answer.



All three indictments against her have now been dismissed.



Stay tuned to newscasts and the Daily Observer for more details.