CDEMA receives donation from Caribbean Credit Union Movement to support COVID-19 logistical operations

By CDEMA,

Through a tangible demonstration of commitment towards the fight against COVID-19 in the region, the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU), the apex regional association for Credit Unions through its Foundation donated US$ 25,000 towards CDEMA’s regional logistical operations for the COVID-19 response to its member countries.

“Many of our credit union members are frontline personnel in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and our mandate for the Foundation is to provide assistance to affected regional member countries during and in times of natural disasters or emergencies”, said Denise Garfield, General Manager of the CCCU.

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread across the region, CDEMA continues to lead the coordination of the regional multi-sectoral response through the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) in support of its Participating States. As at May 4, 2020, CDEMA’s 19 Participating States have reported 1,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths.