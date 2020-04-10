Celebrating Easter in a COVID-19 environment

By Anthony Wilshire,

Basseterre, St.Kitts, Friday, 10th April, 2020, (MyVue News.com)-There are numerous arguments pertaining to the exact time of Jesus’s crucifixion and resurrection. Some posit that He couldn’t have died on the Friday and rise on the Sunday because three days would not have gone.

Why spend so much energy and time on this? The fact is that He died for our sins and because of His resurrection, there is equity. All of us have the opportunity to choose where we will spend eternity.

Is it a coincidence that when Jesus rode into Jerusalem, there was a feeling of hopelessness and despair just as in our present situation? The population was being oppressed and they longed for relief and hoped for a better future. Infact, they viewed Jesus’s triumphant entry as the conquering King coming to overthrow a corrupt regime and establish His earthly Kingdom.

Fast track to our present situation. The entire world is battling a silent enemy which is killing people , rich and poor , black or white; devastating the global economy, and disrupting the normal way of life.

This Corona virus has brought the mighty nations to their knees. The great powers of the United States, China, Russia, England, etc. , seem not to have the solution to combat it. Daily, the death toll is increasing and also the number of infected persons. It is a feeling of fear, anxiety, and great concern globally.

The good news is that is that there is hope ahead. Because of Jesus’s death, we celebrate Good Friday and Easter Sunday and we are assured of hope during this time of crisis. The prophet Jeremiah wrote about the devastation of Jerusalem in Lamentations 1: 12 .However, that situation can never be compared with Jesus’s suffering on the cross.

During this Easter season which is unlike any we would have ever experienced, we must continue to express our gratitude for God’s love shown through the sacrificial death of His Son. He didn’t bring us this far to leave us . Consequently , as stated in 1st. Thess. 4 : 13 , ” You do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope .” We believe that Jesus died and rose again. Hence, let us avoid being downpressed because of the Corona virus. There is hope through our Savior and Redeemer.

Our mission is to spread the good news of a brighter and a better future that awaits us if we put our trust fully in Jesus Christ and follow Him as He taught us and expects us to do . He assures us that even in our darkest moments , He is ever present with us and will safely bring us through. We must trust and obey Him , enabling us to gain the crown He has for us .

He didn’t promise that the road will be easy, but we will suffer with Him and earn eternal life, once we remain faithful to Him.

His death on the cross was to give us that chance to gain eternal life and be reunited with God the Father. His suffering death is man’s hope to a better life.

No virus or problem can separate us from God’s love. So this Easter, as we celebrate in an unfamiliar setting, remember the crucifixion and resurrection and what they mean to us. There could have never been an Easter Sunday without a Good Friday. May we draw closer to Him with the assurance that through His love, all will be well.

Happy and blessed Easter to all.