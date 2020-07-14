Central Bank turning spotlight on LIAT

By Val Henry, (MyVue News.com)

Basseterre, 14th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The Caribbean airline LIAT will come under the spotlight of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, (ECCB), later this week, when the institution hosts a panel discussion, covering the topic, Pandemic & Regional Air Transport.

Included on the panel will be Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent & The Grenadines, which is one of the shareholder governments of the airline.

Central Bank Governor, Timothy Antoine, will serve as the moderator for the dialogue that will also have input from regional Economist, Dr Justin Ram; and Director General of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority, Donald McPhail, according a release from the ECCB.

The panelists will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on regional air transport, the liquidation of regional air carrier, LIAT (1974) Ltd, and the options and opportunities for air transport in the region.

The discussion comes at a time when for many, including some Caribbean political leaders, LIAT is all but dead.

And the war of words between Gonsalves and the Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, Gaston Browne, has only made matters worse.

While the debate continues, many regional travelers continue to speculate about the future, and in particular, the question of what will replace LIAT if no realistic rescue plan is agreed to by shareholder governments and perhaps the private sector.

While Gaston Browne in Antigua wants to revive the failed carrier, his counterpart Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is already leading efforts to liquidate, because of its financial losses, though he once held the view that LIAT is no ordinary business that should be expected to turn a profit.

A few years ago, Gonsalves opined that once, and if, LIAT turns a profit, that would be acceptable. That tune has changed in recent times for the longest serving PM in the region. He believes it is time to sing the final hymn.

But even Gonsalves, who is a good student of West Indian history and politics, must remember, that many in the past have pronounced LIAT dead, only to see it rise again, like a phoenix from the ashes, as Browne himself reflected in recent comments.

However, as much as Browne has tried to be confident about a possible solution to transition LIAT into a new entity, which he suggested could be called, LIAT 2020, he has also acknowledged the fate of the airline.

No one doubts the importance of LIAT to Caribbean integration and the movement of goods and people across borders, but nobody can also dismiss the numerous echoes of concerns that seemed to have been ignored over the years by management, especially when it comes to customer service.

Now, with the visit of the Coronavirus to the Caribbean, the pandemic has all but halted air travel between capitals, and it also drove the final nail into the coffin of this stalwart carrier, at least for now.

In 2019, the Antigua Government committed to pump some US$15 Million into LIAT, while at the same time the Barbados Government announced its intention to give up majority ownership.

Since the pandemic, Antigua has again promised to load the coffers of LIAT with another 20 Million.

The history of bailouts and promised improvements, changed leadership and management, and pay cuts, is well chronicled, and so too are the continued failures.

However, dismissing LIAT has never been an easy task, because not many seem willing to provide clarity to the concern, “if not LIAT, what?”

Some of those answers may find their way into the dialogue when ECCB Digital Dialogue, addresses the topic on Thursday, 16th July, 2020.

