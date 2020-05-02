CEO of SCASPA highlights critical role of the authority during the COVID-19 pandemic

By SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 02, 2020 (SKNIS): Don James, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the St. Christopher Air and Seaport Ports Authority (SCASPA) highlighted during the April 30 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing the critical role the authority plays and continues to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It might not have been showcased as other essential institutions, but it has been silently executing its mandate by being on the forefront ensuring very little if any disruption in the supply chain of food, medicine and other essential cargo to the supermarkets, the pharmacies and even in the village shops,” said Mr. James.

He stated that the organization that manages both the air and seaports is positioned at the critical points in the supply chain.

“The entry points or gateways to the federation, where in the line of disruption, can have significant impact on the availability of critical food and other cargo supplies reaching the people,” he said.

Mr. James noted that during the curfew periods, and the partial closure of the federation’s borders, SCASPA continues its operations “with near total closure at the airport, cessation of activities at the cruise pier terminal, but full throttle at the cargo port.”

The CEO stated that on a daily basis, conforming to the social distancing protocol, teams of SCASPA workers have been “diligently working to ensure none or minimal disruptions at the cargo port by ensuring that the private sector is properly serviced and by extension the nation.”

He said that one of the benefits of SCASPA’s contribution during this time is its role in abating panic shopping.

“We have seen that over the time as persons have been assured that there will be a constant supply of goods to the supermarkets and the pharmacies and other essential providers, the long lines at these establishments have significantly shrunken,” he said.

The CEO thanked the Customs for its help in carrying out their duties.

“Through close collaboration with the management of the Customs, where the business sector and private individuals were able to move cargo, although in the initial stages of the curfew preference was given to essential goods, that has now been extended to all cargo,” said Mr. James.

Image Credit: SKNIS