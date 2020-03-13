CFBC TO INTRODUCE TWO NEW SHORT COURSES IN ADULT AND CONTINUING EDUCATION (ACE) DIVISION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 11, 2020 (SKNIS) Enrolling in short courses is a great way to keep up-to-date with technology and best international standards, as well as fill the gaps in one’s knowledge and give you a competitive edge when it comes to job promotions. Against this backdrop, the Division of Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) is introducing two new short courses to interested persons.



“We have two new courses that we are marketing right now. One is a Mass Communication Seminar Series that is aimed at persons working within the media houses or persons who might be interested but are not quite sure so they may want to explore to see what is it like,” said Wanda Hughes, Dean of ACE, on Wednesday’s (March 11) edition of ‘Working for you’. The cost for the course is EC$ 500.00.



The Money Matters: How to Manage Money and Finance course is the second short course to be introduced at a cost of EC $640.00.



“The Money Matters course is important because I think at this point in time in St. Kitts and Nevis, we are now a middle-income country… We need something like this where we are learning about not just savings but wealth investing, about moving to the other level,” said the dean, adding that the course will also focus on budgeting. “Even that aspect of the course is important because we need to learn to manage our money.”



Information from CFBC’s website states that ACE short courses are offered in a variety of areas and can be scheduled for a mere four hours or may be scheduled for 48 hours. Some courses, for instance, Baking, English for Speakers of Other Languages and Computer for Seniors are offered every semester, while others are offered based on demand. However, there is always something to cater to everyone’s interests and in the case of seniors, ACE offers classes that cross traditional academic boundaries to include recreational activities.



The shortest course to date is the three-day Estate Planning Seminar which persons can access if they are interested. The course deals with things related to inheritance, and how to set up a will to name a few. It is facilitated by a lawyer and is usually carried out in the summer.



Other Semester 2 Short Courses being offered include Introduction to Psychology, Functional Spanish and Leadership. Short and new courses currently being advertised begin the week of March 30th, 2020.