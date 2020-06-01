Chairman Samuel strongly urges political leaders to follow COVID-19 protocols

By SKNIS,

Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, has strongly urged all political leaders in St. Kitts and Nevis to “promote safety and security as a priority to all of their followers.”

Election fever has gripped the twin-island federation as the nation prepares for polling day on Friday, June 05, 2020. Videos circulating on social media often show persons participating in political activities not strictly following safety protocols such as social and physical distancing or wearing face masks.

Social and physical distancing, wearing face masks in public, and thoroughly sanitizing hands are all part of safety protocols established to control any spread of COVID-19 in the community. Not adhering to these guidelines can pose a serious health risk if there is an outbreak of the highly contagious coronavirus.

“Let us not lose the gains we have made,” Mr Samuel stated, referring to the successful containment of the first wave of COVID-19.

St. Kitts and Nevis currently has no active cases of the coronavirus. Officials are concentrating efforts on delaying the start of a second wave for as long as possible. Health authorities predict that a second wave will likely come to the country, and note that they are prepared to deal with such.

Photo: MR. ABDIAS SAMUEL