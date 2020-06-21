Chase Calls For Confidence

MANCHESTER, England, (CMC):

Off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase believes West Indies can put their recent modest batting form behind them and excel in next month’s three-Test series against England, but will need to first rediscover their self-belief.

West Indies have struggled in recent times to post competitive totals, but Chase said Saturday players needed to back their ability and adopt the right mentality if they were to see an uptick in their fortunes.

“It’s fair to say we haven’t had the best time as a top order, but some of the guys, I think we’ve played 30 or more Test matches. So the guys have that experience and the know-how, how to get runs at this level. So we’re ever improving,” the right-hander said via Zoom from quarantine at Old Trafford here.

“It’s just for us to get that confidence and that belief back in our batting in the top order. I think we’ll be fine because the guys know that we have the ability. Some of the guys have centuries, so it’s clear they can perform at this level.

“It’s just a case of getting it right – getting that mindset right – and backing your ability, and going out there and doing it.”

West Indies stunned England in the Caribbean last year to win the Wisden Trophy, but passed 300 only twice in five full innings. Against India later, West Indies failed to reach 230 in either of the two Tests as they slumped to heavy defeats in both.

Chase, who has emerged as one of the main cogs of the Windies batting, said of critical importance was posting major first innings totals if pressure was to be brought to bear on England.

“For me, the key to winning this series is to get a good first-innings total,” the 28-year-old Chase stressed. “I think the first innings is going to be very important. Once we get that good first-innings total, there’s always pressure on the other team to come and back that up.

“As you know, our bowling is our strength, so once we can get a good target for the bowlers to look after, I think we will be in a good position to dominate like how we did in the Caribbean.”

West Indies face England in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 8.

Main Photo: Roston Chase