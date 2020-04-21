Chief Medical Officer Says Recent Sudden Death Cases May Be Tested For The Coronavirus

By Antigua News Room,

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas, says that depending on the circumstances, the residents who died suddenly may be tested for the new coronavirus.

“We have some cases where persons would have fit the criteria and we would have done samples after they passed away, so yes it all depends. I say to people sometime that not all sudden deaths that happen in Antigua right now relates to COVID,” said Sealey-Thomas.

At least five men have died suddenly over the last ten days; one was in quarantine at the Hawksbill center on April 10.

The man , who was said to be diabetic, was in the process of being discharged from the facility, along with his brother, when he collapsed.

Despite the efforts of the EMS he was later pronounced dead.

The Chief Medical Officer assures that these incidents are being thoroughly investigated and if it is that the deaths are coronavirus related, that information will be made public.