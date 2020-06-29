Child Tests Positive For Covid-19

By Antigua News Room,

Between June 25 and June 29 2020, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment received results from 55 samples that were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

Of the 55 samples sent to CARPHA, two returned positive. The first was a repeat test in a previously known positive case who remains positive. The second positive result is a new case in a minor with a travel history from the Dominican Republic.

This test was delayed since it was done on a minor and parental consent was required. This additional case as well as all positive cases remain in isolation. This brings the total number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda to 66.

The Ministry wishes to advise that the Mount St. John’s Medical Center has begun testing independently for COVID 19 while maintaining a relationship with CARPHA which serves as a reference lab to maintain a high level of proficiency. Of note is that over the period June 27 to 28 2020, the laboratory at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center conducted RNA PCR COVID-19 testing on 43 Cubans who were being repatriated.

Of these 43 samples, 39 were negative. Four were indeterminate and have been sent to CARPHA for further testing.

The Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the Honourable Molwyn Joseph, expresses deep appreciation to Dr. Lester Simon and his staff for achieving independent laboratory capacity to meet the requirement of more testing in Antigua and Barbuda.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is in the process of revising the dashboard and the new rendition will be released on 1st July 2020.

