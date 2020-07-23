Chronixx Shares The Essence Of Jamaica In Video For New Song ‘Cool As The Breeze/Friday’

By Claudine Baugh, Dancehall Mag,

Chronixx has unleashed some pretty chromatic visuals in his latest music release, Cool As The Breeze/Friday, while swaggering the ultra-modern Clarks Originals’ new white Desert Boot 221 and Desert Treks, an effort made in part by the shoe company.

In the Meji Alabi directed video, that Chronixx disclosed was produced back in March right before COVID-19 lockdowns were enforced on the island, the deejay teams up with Clarks to present their latest and most exclusive footwear to date while celebrating the essence of Jamaican culture.

This is a familiar playground for Clarks and the Reggae sensation. He was featured as an emerging talent coming up in the industry in the 2015 publication of the ‘Clarks In Jamaica Book’ written by Al Fingers that stories the phenomenal popularity of Clarks shoes in Jamaica and especially among musicians.

The scenes of the new music video takes us through the rich urban landscape of the temperamental, Tivoli Gardens in Kingston, Jamaica. However, nothing tops the view made possible by Chronixx’s flying one-seat sofa. Yes, you read correctly, the conscious singing deejay soars through several locales in the area on his levitating chair as he is escorted by a crew of cool and deadly looking ‘yeng yeng’ bike riders and two brightly colored, vintage model cars with their externally perched passengers.

After all, “Everyday is a summer, every night feel like a Friday, rev d bike til dem swear is a hummer,” he chorales in sweet falsetto tones.

Cool As The Breeze/Friday radiates an island summer vibe, which also conveys the laid back atmosphere synonymous to the Jamaican lifestyle. In describing his new single, Chronixx said, “This tune is about everyday people of the world, but really a song about us in a Jamaican life that we live,” in a recent feature with Notion Online.

The single is another teaser from Chronixx’s upcoming sophomore album Dela Splash, slated for release later this year. Along with director Meji Alabi, the striking movie-like visuals were made through the creative teaming of stylist, Ayishat Akanbi and producer Jimi Adesanya, and Carleene Samuels.

Dela Spash will include his recently released singles Dela Move and Same Prayer.

Join the more than 100k viewers that have already tuned in to watch Chronixx’s Cool As The Breeze/ Friday which was released yesterday July 22, below –

Main photo: Preview of his new video (VEVO)