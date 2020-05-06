Church and State negotiating terms to resume worship

Basseterre, Saturday,2nd May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – Since the start of the phased reopening of some non-essential services in St. Kitts and Nevis, many in the religious community have been lobbying for their sector to be granted permission to have modified church services.

One pastor took the social media to claim unfairness, saying that the spiritual needs of the community, are also essential.

Leaders in that community, of varied denominations, have added their voices to the call for consideration but with limited numbers at each service and with the implementation of all related social distancing protocols.

One preacher was even bold enough to admit that the church, like man other organizations, have been losing too much money from tithes that are being denied, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Church too, said one preacher, has bills to pay and that its ability to commit to its community outreach programs to help parishioners, is being severely hampered.

They have called for dialogue.

And now, it appears as though the authorities and the government, have been convinced to entertain discussions. Government representatives have also expressed their concerns, saying that church services may lead to members hugging and being in close proximity, potentially exposing themselves to the Coronavirus.

Chairman of the National Task Force on COVID-19, Abdias Samuel, recently disclosed that a meeting will take place on Wednesday, 6th May, 2020, with faith-based organizations, to examine the possibilities of re-starting church services.

He said that “The Task Force will be meeting with the St. Kitts Christian Council and the St. Kitts Evangelical Association in an effort for us to start to brainstorm as to how we can use various models that are being implemented around the world to look at re-opening churches.”

One option that has already been floated is to allow churches to have multiple services on their days of worship, with limited numbers but in compliance with required protocols.

A few churches have been utilizing modern technology to have services, with members joining online. Some have even seen higher numbers, compared to what pertains, usually when physical services are held.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to be known in coming days.