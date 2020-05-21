Citizens urged to protect their brands and creativity

By SKNIS,

Director of the Intellectual Property Office of St. Kitts and Nevis, Jihan Williams, is urging citizens to protect their brands and their creativity through the intellectual property framework.

Ms. Williams made this statement during the May 19 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing where she said persons with more free time are coming up with creative ways to earn a living.

“COVID-19 has certainly disrupted our norm, but one of the significant things that it is forcing us to do is to adapt to survive. While many of us have lost jobs or income and think of new and innovative ways to ply new or existing trades, I urge each of us to think of the products of your skill and your intellect as valuable property,” she said.

“So, for example, If you find yourself during this period writing music or working on an app or book that you have always procrastinated on, feel free to contact us for information on how to protect your copyright,” said Ms. Williams.

The director stated that if persons are making hand sanitizers or some other product or service, they should contact the Intellectual Property Office on how to protect their trademarks such as their logo or slogan to ensure that if someone else starts using it or makes something too close to it they will know how to take action to stop them.

“You do not have to be as big as Starbucks or Amazon to protect your intellectual property. Consider protection like an insurance policy. Even though your property or business may be small, if something happens to it, I’m sure you would be glad if you had protected it,” she said.

Information on intellectual property pertaining to St. Kitts and Nevis can be found by visiting www.ipo.gov.kn Persons can contact the office at 467-1976/1977/1978 or by email at iposkn@gmail.com or Jihan.Williams@gov.kn Individuals can also access the office’s Facebook page Intellectual Property Office of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Photo: Jihan Williams