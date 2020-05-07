CMO Laws lauds citizens and residents for their unwavering support and obedience during the COVID-19 pandemic

By SKNIS,

Chief Medical Officer (CM)), Dr. Hazel Laws has lauded the efforts of citizens and residents in St. Kitts and Nevis for their support and obedience as the government continues to work to keep everyone safe from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens and residents of the Federation for your support and adherence to the regulations put in place to reduce the impact of the Coronavirus disease pandemic. Your actions helped to contain the first wave of the COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Laws during the May 06 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Dr. Laws used the occasion to encourage persons to continue adhering to the regulations and not let down their guards.

“I would like to encourage each one of us to continue implementing the safety practices put in place and these include boosting your immune system, protecting your mental health, exercising regularly, practicing proper hand hygiene and adhering to the physical distancing measures,” she said.

CMO Laws implored citizens and residents to pay attention to their health and stay at home and seek medical assistance if they are feeling unwell.

“If you are experiencing any of the symptoms of the Coronavirus disease we want you to stay at home and seek healthcare. In other words, if you are experiencing fever, sore throat, coughing, runny nose, headache, diarrhoea, vomiting and weakness please remain at home and make sure you seek medical attention…,” she added.

In St. Kitts and Nevis’ COVID-19 Situation Report Dr. Laws noted that 322 persons have been sampled and tested, 58 persons remain in quarantine – 56 in a government facility and 2 at home and three persons remain in isolation. To date, 751 persons have been released from quarantine. Out of the 15 positive cases in the Federation, 12 persons have since recovered.