CMO Says System For Screening Airport Passengers Working

By Antigua News Room,

(Hurst Cabinet Notes)

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) was asked about the smoothness of the systems now in place at V.C. Bird International Airport to move all arriving passengers through the various check-points, since detractors were claiming on social media and in text messages that the system was “facing meltdown”, and that returning nationals were being “treated differently” to tourists arriving on the same flight.

The CMO pointed out that the steps which lead to all arriving passengers being cleared to leave the airport are identical.

The temperature checks, the nine kiosks manned by medical personnel, the appearance before the Immigration and Customs officers do not change for any of the arriving passengers.

The CMO noted that returning nationals are likely to be sent to self-quarantine, though several are sent to the Hawksbill for quarantine when home is deemed inadequate; the returning nationals are likely to mix with family and friends and could unwittingly pass the coronavirus on to their loved-ones.

The tourists are dispatched to hotels where there are systems in place to ensure that the visitors do not spread the virus, should they be infected, the CMO explained.

All arriving passengers would have presented a Covid-free certificate to the medical authorities at the airport. Yet, that certificate is not deemed sufficient for entry into Antigua. It is the best which can be done to ensure that a passenger can board a flight heading to Antigua.

The claim of unequal treatment is untrue.

Main photo: Chief Medical Officer’s Intervention