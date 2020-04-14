Coast Guard intercepts illegal vessel

The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard intercepted a vessel from Guadeloupe that illegally entered the country, via Oaulie Beach, Nevis.

In a statement today by local police, it was revealed that the pilot of the vessel explained that the vessel was low on fuel and had to enter the border of the country. The vessel it was said was destined for another nearby territory, and after refueling, it was escorted out of the waters of St. Kitts and Nevis.

No one, said, the police, disembarked the vessel. Guadeloupe is one the Caribbean islands that has had high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Recent figures put the number of cases there as 145 with 8 deaths.