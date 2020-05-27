Commissioner of Police recognizes stakeholders for their commendable work in the fight against COVID-19

By SKNIS,

Commissioner of Police of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Hilroy Brandy, recognized several stakeholders for their commendable work during the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the rank and file of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for their hard work during the past two months. I also want to thank the members of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, our sister partner, for its partnership with us and to make sure we have safer streets and communities,” said Commissioner Brandy during the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 26, 2020.

Commissioner Brandy also recognized the Ministry of Health for their meritorious contributions to St. Kitts and Nevis during the pandemic.

“I also want to thank the Ministry of Health both in St. Kitts and Nevis for their excellent performance over the last five months. I think without that type of work from the Ministry of Health we would not have the success we are seeing in St. Kitts and Nevis today,” he said.

The commissioner also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the general public for their continued cooperation with the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

“Also, I wish to thank the community both in St. Kitts and Nevis for the support given to the police. The community has been very helpful to the police, and, as a result of your cooperation with the police we are able to see as of today’s date our crime statistics improved over last years’ figure at the same which stands at 45 percent reduction and this can only be possible because of the help we got from the community,” he said.

Photo: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE HILROY BRANDY