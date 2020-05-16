Communication with the Court

Persons with queries who wish to communicate with the Court must do so via email addressed to the Registrar of the High Court. In St. Kitts the email address is registryskn@gov.kn, while Nevis is nevreg@niagov.com. Interested persons can also contact 869-467-1335 (St. Kitts) or 869-469-0504 (Nevis).



All emails must contain the following information in the subject line:



(a) The claim or indictment number

(b) The claim name

(c) The time and date of hearing



The Court office will acknowledge receipt of all emails as soon as possible.