Communiqué of the 1st Special Meeting of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

The Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) held its 1st Special Meeting for 2020 on 3 April via videoconference under the chairmanship of Dr The Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Grenada.

Monetary and Credit Conditions

The Monetary Council received the Governor’s Report on Monetary and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), which focused on managing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Report highlighted the following:

The outlook for the global economy is dominated by the impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic. The IMF predicts a global recession in 2020 of a magnitude equal to or larger than the 2009 recession. There has been strong coordinated monetary policy action by Advanced Economies, in recent weeks, to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19. Most ECCB member countries have developed fiscal stimulus/relief packages to counter as far as possible the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on two scenarios, the ECCU is now projected to contract between 4.9 per cent and 6.6 percent in 2020. The steady progress by ECCB member countries towards debt sustainability and attaining the target a Debt to GDP Ratio of 60.0 per cent by 2030 will be disrupted. The Financing Gap for the ECCU is projected between EC$1.4 billion to

EC$2.3 billion. Consequently, member countries strongly support the call to the G20 by the Heads of the IMF and The World Bank Group for a suspension of debt payments for International Development Association (IDA) countries in this period. The proposed treatment for IDA countries should include non-IDA members of the ECCU which are also small, highly open and vulnerable and facing the same pandemic. Furthermore, ECCB member countries are seeking budget support through grants and concessionary financing. Exchange rate stability remains firmly entrenched and will continue to serve as an anchor and provide confidence as the Bank responds to COVID-19. As at 27 March 2020, the Backing Ratio stood at 100.7 per cent; notably higher than the statutory requirement of 60.0 per cent.

ECCB’s COVID-19 Response

The Council was apprised of the ECCB’s strategy for COVID-19 response, which is designed to: