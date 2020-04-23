Community policing team deployed to safeguard children and distribute 1000 masks to explorers, courtesy of Sun Island clothes

By SKNIS,
The Community Policing
Team has been deployed across the country to ensure that children follow
the guidelines established by the Ministry of Health in response to the
COVID-19 pandemic, says Permanent Secretary in Ministry of National
Security, Osmond Petty, during the April 21 National Emergency
Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.
“With the extension of the State of Emergency, and more partial curfew
days being provided, it has now become very imperative for the community
policing team to get back into the community which they have done so,”
said Mr. Petty.
Permanent Secretary Petty noted that when schools were closed in March,
the Community Policing Team immediately went out into the community to
ensure that the students did not congregate in any groups and practiced
social and physical distancing.
Shortly after, a State of Emergency was declared, and the federation
shut down. Mr. Petty stated that the Community Policing Team was
otherwise engaged with other policing activities and was unable to
follow through as the team would have liked to with respect to ensuring
that children follow the prescribed guidelines.
He reported the Community Policing Team has again been enforcing the
social and physical distancing guidelines and are encouraging children
to stay at home.
Mr. Petty said that as more parents go out to work during partial curfew
days, children will want to venture outside. Therefore, the Community
Policing Team, as well as other general police, will be traversing the
country to ensure that children to not congregate, and they stay at
home.
The Ministry of National Security has over the last few years
established 12 explorers’ clubs with about 1000 active children
involved, said Mr. Petty.
He stated that the ministry has engaged Sun Island Clothes to provide
1000 masks for explorers’ children who do not have masks. The
Community Policing Team will be charged with the distribution of the
masks.
“Even though we do not want them to venture out, if they do venture
out we want to ensure that they are secured,” said Mr. Petty.
“Although children may or may not themselves be affected by COVID-19,
the fact that they are out there and they go back into their homes with
people in their homes who may be elderly, they may carry it back to
them. So, the more we make sure that the children stay at home and off
the streets, the safer it is for everybody in that household.”