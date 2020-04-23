Community policing team deployed to safeguard children and distribute 1000 masks to explorers, courtesy of Sun Island clothes

By SKNIS,

The Community Policing

Team has been deployed across the country to ensure that children follow

the guidelines established by the Ministry of Health in response to the

COVID-19 pandemic, says Permanent Secretary in Ministry of National

Security, Osmond Petty, during the April 21 National Emergency

Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

“With the extension of the State of Emergency, and more partial curfew

days being provided, it has now become very imperative for the community

policing team to get back into the community which they have done so,”

said Mr. Petty.

Permanent Secretary Petty noted that when schools were closed in March,

the Community Policing Team immediately went out into the community to

ensure that the students did not congregate in any groups and practiced

social and physical distancing.

Shortly after, a State of Emergency was declared, and the federation

shut down. Mr. Petty stated that the Community Policing Team was

otherwise engaged with other policing activities and was unable to

follow through as the team would have liked to with respect to ensuring

that children follow the prescribed guidelines.

He reported the Community Policing Team has again been enforcing the

social and physical distancing guidelines and are encouraging children

to stay at home.

Mr. Petty said that as more parents go out to work during partial curfew

days, children will want to venture outside. Therefore, the Community

Policing Team, as well as other general police, will be traversing the

country to ensure that children to not congregate, and they stay at

home.

The Ministry of National Security has over the last few years

established 12 explorers’ clubs with about 1000 active children

involved, said Mr. Petty.

He stated that the ministry has engaged Sun Island Clothes to provide

1000 masks for explorers’ children who do not have masks. The

Community Policing Team will be charged with the distribution of the

masks.

“Even though we do not want them to venture out, if they do venture

out we want to ensure that they are secured,” said Mr. Petty.

“Although children may or may not themselves be affected by COVID-19,

the fact that they are out there and they go back into their homes with

people in their homes who may be elderly, they may carry it back to

them. So, the more we make sure that the children stay at home and off

the streets, the safer it is for everybody in that household.”