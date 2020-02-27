Conaree’s Winning Run Continues

SKNFA,

SOL IAS Conaree F.C. continues their winning ways in the SKNFA Premier League since the start of the calendar year with a narrow 1-0 victory over Fast Cash Saddlers F.C. on Tuesday night at the Warner Park. Errol O’Loughlin scored the lone goal in the 16th minute. Saddlers played most of the second half with ten men after Steve Barnes was issued a red card in the 49th minute. Both teams create opportunities in the second half, but failed to put them away. This is a problem Conaree hopes to address going forward, according to Assistant Coach Samuel Phipps.

“That is a problem that we have been having since the year started. We talked about it and we are going to sit down as a coaching staff and discuss what we are going to put in place as a plan so that we have our strikers hitting the ball to the goal a little bit more often,” Coach Phipps said. “The truth is that we are creating the same chances every game. Every single game we are creating the same chances. Last game we had 11 easy chances in the first half; we didn’t put away any and tonight in the second half we had one player coming on and having four easy chances and not putting them away,” Phipps lamented.

But the coach was glad with the win and lauded his players for continuing their winning run. “We work hard on the training pitch. We do what is required. When we come out we have a real, robust training plan for the guys and again we have a good turnout every single night when we have training. The team spirit is there. We are going to have outings for the guys; we go to the beach, we do certain stuff like that as a club. So these are things we are doing for the guys to keep the momentum; keep the camaraderie in the team and going forward we continue winning all our games,” he disclosed.

As for Saddlers, Captain Junique Eddy, he again lamented the failure of his team to capitalize on the chances their created especially in the second half. “It’s not how much you dominate when you have the ball; it’s when you put the ball in the back of the net. Conaree put their first chance on goal. We didn’t have much for the first half. We tried, we tried, we hit the bar, we missed a one on one. In football you have to score,” Eddy said.

“At the end the day we have nobody to blame but ourselves. We have to score in order to win. The last couple games we have been drawing (our matches) so it shows we are not having the right balance in terms of attacking and defense…ultimately we have to go back to the drawing board again. These are the games that tell the season. If you don’t win these games it will come back to bite you,” he added.

In the night’s other match, S Krave Newtown United F.C. finally got a break after a string of bad results in recent times. They crushed Mantab 7-0.

SKRAVE NEWTOWN UTD 7 – 0 MANTAB

Scoring for Newtown

Keon Battice 45th min

Imron Ponteen hat trick 45th +2, 52nd & 75th min

Makonen Gumbs 76th min

Anwar Springer 82nd min

Olajuwon Williams (pk) 89th min