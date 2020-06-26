Contact Tracing Ongoing For Passengers On Last Friday’s AA Flight

By Antigua News Room,

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rhonda Sealey Thomas says contact tracing for the American Airlines flight 2405 from Miami on Friday 19th June 2020 has begun.

Twenty people on that flight tested positive for the coronavirus. Dr. Sealey Thomas says the process is underway to identify individuals who may have come in contact with them.

The CMO told a news conference on Wednesday “for the American Airlines flight some of the persons would not have been tested and they are being considered as close contacts and they will be tested.”

“Right now we doing contact-tracing for the AA flight and those persons will be given an RNA PCR test.”

She said one challenge has been that those on the AA flight” have been quarantined at various locations, some at home and some in hotels so we had to identify who was in what location.”

The CMO was asked whether she was concerned about the persons in self-quarantine breaching protocols.

“I am always concerned about persons although we do stress quarantine and we trust persons a lot of time to do what they are instructed to do . I am always concerned that they do follow instructions. I mean it’s human nature and we have been following up with those persons to make sure that they have been complying and in stances where they have not been complying, we taking measures to mitigate any effects.”

Main photo: Chief Medical Officer Dr Rhonda Sealey Thomas