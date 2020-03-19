Coronavirus: English football extends suspension to April 30

By Sky Sports News,

English football will not return until April 30 “at the earliest”, it has been decided at an emergency meeting between Premier League clubs, but the 2019/20 season will be extended indefinitely.

Officials from all 20 English top-flight clubs spoke over a conference call on Thursday morning to co-ordinate a strategy for completing the fixture list in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has led to the suspension of almost all sport.

It has been decided that the Premier League, the EFL and women’s football will continue to be suspended until April 30 “at the earliest”.

The deadline for returning to action has also been extended indefinitely as part of an agreement with the FA.

It is understood the discussions centred very much on the here and now, although clubs were shown modelling of how the schedule could look using a variety of possible resumption dates.

Crucially, it is understood no clubs present raised the possibility of the 2019-20 season being declared null and void. West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady had suggested that was one solution in the event that games could not be played.

No discussions were held around the possibility of the Premier League providing funding for the EFL at this meeting, it is understood.

A statement after the meeting, published by the Premier League said: “The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

“We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.



“We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

“The FA’s rules and regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”.

“However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football.

“Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April.”