Counterpoint – I beg to differ!

Jamaica Observer – Olympic Games champion Don Quarrie has poured cold water over the suggestion by president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), Dr Warren Blake that athletes might have to choose between competing at the IAAF Athletics World Championships and the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

He said the Jamaican athletes were “talented enough and gifted enough”, and with some planning by the organisers things should work out, allowing them to compete in more than one major championship in the period.

The forced postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, from this year to next year, has had a ripple effect on the international track and field calendar, with the two major Games set to be held within a week of each other in the July/August period in 2022.

The World Track and Field Championships, which was shifted from its original 2021 date, will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, July 15-24 with the Commonwealth Games set to start in Birmingham, England, on July 27 – just three days later.

Dr Blake had suggested that the JAAA might have to select two teams to take part in the events, but it would be up to the athletes. Quarrie said this might not be so as World Athletics (formerly the IAAF) had committed to ensuring the athletes who would have missed out in 2020 would get the opportunity to maximise their options.

While saying Dr Blake was “entitled to voice his opinion”, Quarrie offered that the “final decision will be made by the board”. Quarrie is hopeful the schedules of the events will change to give the athletes the chance to compete in both.

Quarrie told the Jamaica Observer that his understanding of the situation is that schedules would be modified in time to give the athletes clear windows in which to compete.

“With regards to the selection of teams for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games, there is no need to alarm the athletes,” the Montreal Olympic 200m gold medallist said,

because the president of World Athletics Seb Coe did state that “we were also very mindful that we did not want to damage the other major championships in 2022 because they are also very important to our sport”, and “this will showcase our sports to its best advantage in the circumstances and we will continue to collaborate with all competitions on the detailing programmes”.

Quarrie, who has the responsibility of signing athletes for the Jamaican International Invitational meet that is traditionally held in May, pointed out that the European Championships are also set for 2022 as well and they, too, will be impacted by the schedule.

“I think it is quite obvious that they are going to work in the best interest of allowing the athletes to be able to compete in both events, as that year is also [designated for ] the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships,” Quarrie said.

“To quote the Commonwealth Games President [Dame Louise Martin] who said ‘the interest of the athletes are at the centre of all decision-making’ and also to quote the interim chairman of the European Championships [Libor Varhaník]) to be held in Munich 2022, who states that ‘the international sports calendar has been hugely impacted as we battle this terrible global health crisis…our mutual goal has been to put the interests of our athletes at the forefront of our thoughts’,” Quarrie said.

“So it is quite obvious that the opportunities for the athletes will be one or two options – [and] it will be their choice.”

Quarrie said the Jamaican athletes, given time to prepare properly, will rise to the occasion.

“Our athletes are talented enough and gifted enough to compete in two major championships. At the same time the World Championships will be held in Eugene and the Commonwealth Games will be held in the UK, scheduling will be the key and I am sure they will work the schedule out whereby athletes will be able to fly over and compete in the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Quarrie added: “For example, the field events individuals won’t be so pressured and they will have the advantage of being able to take off and go to Europe and be ready for the Commonwealth Games, but I am confident that there will be a few days that the organisers will find, [and] what they may end up doing is scheduling athletics at the end of the Commonwealth Games to buy some more time for the athletes.”

Continued communication between the JAAA and the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) will be crucial to the process, the Jamaican track idol noted.

“Also, I am hoping that the JAAA will continue, and if they have not done so, keep in touch with the JOA, as the Commonwealth Games will fall under their jurisdiction. Working in the best interest of the athletes is always the best thing, and cooperation is important,” Quarrie said.

All the championships will serve different purposes, he said, but the Commonwealth Games in particular could turn out to be more beneficial to the Jamaican athletes in the long run as

“[It] will provide an opportunity for upcoming athletes, some of our top juniors especially, to compete at a high level and be successful at the same time. The opportunity should be there for the senior athletes and others who feel they are capable and have the ability to compete at both, especially, to win a title,” Quarrie reasoned.

“So the door should be left open for those opportunities and I am confident that we will have a strong team at both the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships…and I am hoping that the situation will lend itself to allowing each and every athlete to have a choice in the matter and their coaches,” Quarrie ended.