Court Hears First Witness In Trial Of Pilot Found With $1.7 Million Worth Of Cocaine

The trial involving local Pilot, Colin Murraine, has begun with first witness, an officer with the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), called to the stand.

31-year-old Murraine was implicated in the recent ONDCP drug seizure at the V. C. Bird International Airport where 47.5 kilos of cocaine were found on a private charter plane that was preparing for takeoff.

According to the ONDCP, the estimated wholesale street value for the 47.51kg (105lbs) of cocaine is One Million, Six Hundred and Sixty-seven Thousand, Six Hundred and One EC Dollars ($1,667,601.00 ECD).

Murraine is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine, Exportation of Cocaine, Being in Concern with the Supply of Cocaine and Drug Trafficking.

Three other persons were initially taken into custody as part of investigations but were later released.

The ONDCP officer provided details in court on the cocaine bust saying that another officer had requested to search the aircraft and found four pieces of luggage in the cargo area.

He further testified that the men then identified their luggage as they were all being searched.

Only Murraine’s two grey hardcover suitcases contained a number of brick-like packages wrapped with plastic wrap.

An incision made by an officer revealed a white powder-like substance, the officer’s evidence revealed.