COVID-19 national task force to meet with faith-based organizations to discuss the way forward

By SKNIS,

The COVID-19 National Task Force is expected to meet with faith-based organizations on Wednesday, May 06, to discuss the way forward concerning churches resuming operations, said Chairman of the COVID-19 National Task Force, Mr. Abdias Samuel.

“Tomorrow, members of the Task Force will be meeting with the St. Kitts Christian Council and the St. Kitts Evangelical Association in an effort for us to start to brainstorm as to how we can use various models that are being implemented around the world to look at re-opening churches, said Mr. Samuel during the May 05 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Daily COVID-19 Briefing.

On March 28, 2020, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis declared a 14-day State of Emergency in an attempt to stem the spread of the Coronavirus. The COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act provided for the closure of non-essential businesses which included faith-based institutions. Religious bodies were urged to virtually connect with their members during the State of Emergency, and several churches have complied.

Mr. Samuel reminded persons that although the government is slowly opening back up the country and allowing businesses to operate, citizens and residents still need to proceed with caution during the gradual relaxation.

“I just want to remind you the general public that we are not yet out of this pandemic. Not because we are looking to revive the economy, not because we are doing our best to see how we could bring back a level of normalcy within the new normal means that we are in the all-clear,” said the national task force chairman. “Please continue to bear in mind that we are still facing an outbreak, there is the potential for a second wave and we still have to be mindful that we have active cases that are still isolated. I will continue to ask you to pray as a God-fearing nation that we continue flattening this curve.”