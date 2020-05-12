‘Cricket must go on’

By SANJAY MYERS, Jamaica Observer

Loss of Gayle, Russell could be open door for others to take CPL by storm — Miller

RETIRED player Nikita Miller believes the departure of iconic batsman Christopher Gayle from Jamaica Tallawahs and the probability that superstar all-rounder Andre Russell could leave after this season is not necessarily the doomsday scenario some are predicting.

Miller, the region’s most prominent spinner during his playing days, told the Jamaica Observer that any void — though likely to impact negatively — also provides opportunity for aspiring Twenty20 (T20) cricket stars to stake their claim during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“I’m sure when you lose guys like Andre Russell and Chris Gayle, who are superstars in T20 cricket around the world, it will have some impact,” the 37- year-old Jamaican said during a telephone interview.

“Definitely, losing two guys of that calibre will be difficult… but it could be an opportunity for another person to come and take the CPL by storm.

“A player could just step up in the upcoming season and perform at a really high level and give the Jamaican public that kind of optimism that if we lose Russell there is someone who can step into his place and get the team winning.

“I also expect that after this season the Tallawahs will look to some other Jamaican players who, though they have been playing for other franchises, have the potential to become stars themselves,” Miller, an ex-teammate of Gayle and Russell, continued.

The 2020 CPL is scheduled for August 19 to September 26, pending requisite approval given the health risk posed by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Barbados Tridents are the reigning champions.

The former left-arm finger spinner was a member of the Jamaican franchise’s 2013 championship-winning team during a three-year stint which ended in 2015.

Miller, who claimed another two titles during his 2016-2018 spell with Trinbago Knight Riders (formerly Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel), stressed that replacing the crowd-pulling value of his two countrymen is next to impossible.

However, he named Brandon King, who last season opened the batting with immense success for Guyana Amazon Warriors, and middle order batsman Fabian Allen, a prized asset for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, as possible candidates.

Last month it was announced that opening batsman Gayle, the highest run-scorer in T20 history, had signed for St Lucia Zouks.

Subsequently, the hard-hitting left-hander, who captained the Jamaican-based franchise to the 2013 and 2016 CPL championship trophies, accused the Tallawahs Assistant Coach Ramnaresh Sarwan of undermining him.

Gayle claimed Sarwan, his former West Indies teammate, was a central influence that led to him not being retained by the Tallawahs.

Days later, Russell, declared the leading T20 cricketer in 2019 by the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, also went public, criticising the Tallawahs management of communication shortcomings while saying his days at the franchise are numbered.

Both Sarwan and the franchise, which is owned by Guyanese/American Krishna Persaud, have denied Gayle’s claim.

According to a statement issued by the Tallawahs, the move not to retain the 40-year-old Gayle was “based purely on business and cricketing reasoning”.

Nevertheless, speculation has been rife about what the Tallawahs squad could look like next season. Gayle has amassed a whopping 13,296 runs in 404 T20 matches.

After leading the Tallawahs to their second title, he left for the Patriots before making a hyped return last season.

But the team endured an awful campaign, winning only two matches and finishing last in the competition.

Gayle said he had been set to enter the second season of a three-year contract before he got wind of plans to release him.

Russell, an excellent fielder, has tallied 5,365 runs in 321 outings.

As a pace bowler, he has captured 291 wickets. The explosive batsman has played for no other CPL team since the inception of the tournament in 2013.

Miller, whose first class career lasted from 2005 to 2019, noted that there remains the chance that the 32-year-old Russell, arguably T20 cricket’s ultimate blockbuster attraction, may yet change his mind.

“The other thing to look at is that he’s still with Jamaica Tallawahs and you never know what will happen during the season. He could light up the season, win the tournament, and people would forget about what he said about leaving,” he told the Observer.

Now an assistant coach at the regional level, Miller reiterated that in the absence of both headliners, the franchise would be forced to find a way to move on. “Gayle left the Tallawahs before, and while not winning the tournament, they did well up to the play-offs.

The show must go on…and cricket must go on. At some point these guys are gonna retire or stop playing…and you’ll need to find replacements,” Miller, who captured 538 wickets in 100 first class matches at an average of 16.31, said.

Photo: Nikita Miller (Cricket West Indies)