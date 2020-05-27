Crime in St. Kitts and Nevis decreased by 33 percent from 2019

By SKNIS,

Crime in St. Kitts and Nevis has been trending down for the past two years with it decreasing by 33 percent from 2019.

Superintendent in the Royal St. Kitts and Nevis Police Force, Cromwell Henry, says that 21 crimes were reported in 2019 with only seven as of week 21 of 2020.

He highlighted this during his presentation on the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 26.

The superintendent compared statistics of crime from week 21 of 2019 and week 21 of 2020.

The statistics he gave were zero homicides up to week 21 of last year and zero for 2020 as well.

He said that “there was one non-fatal shooting and none this year.”

“There was one bodily wounding and none this year. There were two robberies last year with none this year. There were seven break-ins in week 21 last year and there was only one this year. One sexual assault last year, none this year. Seven larcenies last year, five this year. Four drug possession cases reports, there was none this year. Six malicious damage last year, none this year.”

Photo: Superintendent Cromwell Henry