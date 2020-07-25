Curfew and other restrictions extended

By Staff Reporter, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Saturday, 25th July, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The Regulations, (No. 19) issued under the Emergency Powers Act that were scheduled to run from 27th June-25th July, 2020, have been extended.

The regulations were due to expire today, Saturday, but in a late morning notice, the Government indicated that it had moved to have the provisions extended for one more week.

It did not, however, explain if new restrictions will be applied after the next seven days, or if most, or all, of the regulations will be discontinued.

With today’s extension, it means that the current curfew, for example, which runs from 12 Midnight, to 4:49am the following, day, will remain in place.

However, according to the notice, this means they will expire on 1st August, 2020 at 4:49 am.

The Regulations came into operation under SR&O No.27 of 2020 under the current State of Emergency and were instituted to help manage efficiently the COVID-19 pandemic in the Federation by employing an all of society approach.

While many residents expect that the protocols for social distancing will continue for some time, they are also hoping that after the one week extension, the curfew will be fully removed.

That will not be the case though with the State of Emergency, which in April, was extended for another six months.

Here is the full text of the new regulations issued today, 25th July, 2020:

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has published new Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, which may be cited as the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 11) Regulations, 2020.

These new Regulations came into operation today, Saturday, July 25th at 5:00am and shall expire at 4:59am on Saturday, August 1st, 2020.

The established curfew schedule remains the same: a curfew is in place from 12:00 midnight of one day until 4:59am the following day. This means that people will be allowed to move freely, and businesses and enterprises will be allowed to operate, from 5:00am to 11:59pm of each day from Saturday, July 25th to Friday, July 31st, 2020.

The mandatory wearing of masks in public places remains in effect and so do social distancing and physical distancing protocols. For instance, Regulation 7 states:

Any establishment, that is permitted to operate pursuant to the provisions of these Regulations, shall make the necessary arrangements to facilitate social distancing and physical distancing and shall

(a) ensure that all customers and staff maintain physical distancing of at least six feet (6ft.) in or outside of their business, if in a line to enter the business;

(b) determine the total number of persons that may be permitted in the establishment at any one time by permitting one person for every thirty square feet of store space;

(c) place distance markers at least six feet apart, indicating where each customer must stand on a line at a check out point or other line;

(d) place distance markers at least six feet apart on the outside of the establishment, indicating where customers must stand while waiting to enter the establishment.

Regulation 19 states: A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or to both and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.

