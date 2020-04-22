Curfew fines approaching half a million

Basseterre, St.Kitts & Nevis, 22nd April, 2020 (MyVueNews.com)-The citizens and residents of the Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis are the most generous on the planet.

Their government has offered a $120 million stimulus package, but it would appear as though, some citizens are fighting hard to repay the government for its generosity, and in cash.

Police have given numerous warnings to citizens regarding the need to obey the curfew restrictions.

However, despite all the warnings, many are still taking the risk to be on the outside in public during the curfew hours.

Superintendent, Cromwell Henry, reported today that they have now arrested 79 persons who were in breach.

This means that if all are successfully prosecuted, the total payable on fees will be $395,000.00, as of today, 22nd April, 2020.

Health officials, meantime, continue to also urge citizens to follow the stipulated guidelines for their own protection and that of the national community.

The country at its highest to date, 15 confirmed cases, with one recovered, according to the Chief Medical Officer.