CWI President Skerritt commits to enacting Wehby Report recommendations

By Leighton Levy, Sportsmax,

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt said he is committing to effect the changes to the board’s governance structure as recommended by the Wehby Report that has now been shared with stakeholders.

The report that was submitted to the board just over a week ago contained some far-reaching changes that would significantly change the way the board now operates.

The report highlighted the “need to foster the rebuilding of trust and a common purpose between CWI and the other stakeholders, especially with regional governments”.

The recommendations included comprehensive reform of the governance structure using key principles of modern governance to provide greater accountability and transparency and that the membership of the Board of Directors to reflect a wide cross-section of skills and competencies.

The report also recommended a shift to a smaller and more balanced Board of 12 in the immediate instance, with an eventual reducing to nine including at least two women. The CWI board is currently comprised of 18 members.

The roles of the president and vice president are to be redesigned to be more board specific and non-executive. The report also recommended the establishment of a Nominations Committee to identify and evaluate potential directors and to nominate future directors and committee members and that there be a reduction in CWI Committee structure from 12 to five (5) Committees.

“We cannot ignore the fact that this is the fifth external governance review endeavour of its kind, within the past 13 years. However, I am confident that this latest review was conducted by five experienced, skilled and well-intentioned West Indians, each with an unmitigated concern and respect for West Indies cricket in general,” the CWI president said in a letter to stakeholders.

“Together they are more than capable of merging learnings from past reviews with the realities of the present, in order to develop a pertinent and strategic outlook for a preferred future”.

An Independent Task Force led by Senator Don Wehby, which also included Sir Hilary Beckles, Mr Deryck Murray, Mr O.K Melhado and Mr Charles Wilkin QC, prepared the report. The Task Force consulted extensively, and the 36-page report drew from a wide cross-section of expertise – from knowledgeable persons in the West Indies as well as in the global game.

The report is also now available to the public on the CWI Website https://www.windiescricket.com/cricket-west-indies/the-wehby-report-distributed-to-cwi-stakeholders/