Darren Sammy, Johnson Charles confirmed for Dream 11 St Lucia Blast June 23

By Leighton Levy,

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy, Johnson Charles and West Indies U19 Captain Kimani Melius have all been confirmed for the Dream11 St Lucia Blast, a T10 tournament set to bowl off at the Darren Sammy Cricket Grounds in St Lucia next week Tuesday, June 23.

The confirmations come as the St Lucia National Cricket Association released details of the tournament on Thursday.

Thirty matches, including a best-of-three women’s competition, are set to be played from June 23 to July 8, 2020, with two matches being played each day. Match times are 12:30 and 2:30 pm ECT respectively.

Local media entity Winners TV station will live stream and broadcasting the event, the association has said.

In addition to the West Indies trio, several other top regional players from St Lucia will also feature in the tournament that will be the first competitive sporting activity to take place in St. Lucia since the imposition of Covid-19 related restrictions in March.

Ackeem Auguste, Zayee Antoine, Caleb Thomas, Stephen Abraham, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Jonnel Eugene, Jaden Elibox, Keygan Arnold, Audy Alexander, Dalton Polius, Larry Edward, Tarryck Gabriel and Garvin Serieux are among the players confirmed for participation.

Meanwhile, two women’s teams comprised of a number of Windward Islands selectees will battle in a best-of-three format. Among the players expected to be involved are Under-19 players Zaida James – U19 Vice-Captain, Makada Dubois, Sunelli Dorius, Shernia Cooper and Skyy Smith, who is a reserve player.

The senior women will include Qiana Joseph, Ashlene Edward – Senior Vice-Captain, Yasmine St Ange, Nerissa Crafton (reserve) and Malika Edward.

“This will be a historic event as the embattled sports world comes to grips with the new Covid-19 norm, thrust unceremoniously upon humanity across the globe and the sporting fraternity makes the necessary adjustments to return to active sports,” SLNCA President Carol Henry.

“Excitement is building up among players, officials and cricket lovers alike as June 23, 2020, draws closer. It promises to be a very special occasion indeed.”

Photo: Darren Sammy and Johnson Charles