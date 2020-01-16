Deejay on murder rap

BY AALIYAH CUNNINGHAM, Jamaica Observer

ON-THE-RISE dancehall deejay Quada has been arrested and charged for murder and arson.

According to reports from the Corporate Communications Unit, the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s information arm, Quada (given name Shacquelle Clarke) turned himself in at the Constant Spring Police Station in Kingston on Tuesday evening. He was accompanied by his attorney-at-law.

Quada was charged following a question-and-answer session with detectives.

The 23-year-old is charged with the murder of Miguel Williams, 30, in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew on April 17, 2019. According to reports, an angry mob forced its way into Williams’s house, beat him, placed tyres around his body and lit him inside the building. He was burnt beyond recognition.

Williams’s murder is believed to be in relation to the murder of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, a student of Red Hills Primary School. Skyers had gone missing in April 2019; days after her body was found in Sterling Castle Heights.

As the news of the deejay’s arrest made the rounds on social media, comments were divided across the board.

“And the man career just a tek off the right way to kmt (kiss my teeth),” posted Shacofficial on Instagram.

Nessa.too.cute was more reflective: “No sah, all a the artiste dem a go jail one by one … a wah a gwaan?”.

Some were not so sympathetic.

“So wait, they are charging him for killing a man who raped and murdered an 8-year-old girl?,” posted Simplysache.

“How can this hurt anyone? What about the family of the vicitim?” wrote Bluebaby24.

The deejay is the second person to be charged in connection with Williams’s killing. In December 2019, 30-year-old Andrew Breakcliffe, otherwise called Grinch, of a Sterling Castle Heights address, was also charged with murder and arson.

Quada hails from Bull Bay in Portland and is a member of the Unruly Camp, headed by dancehall artiste Popcaan. He was one of several performing on Unruly Fest held at the Good Year Oval in St Thomas in December 2019. His set was well received. His songs include Hail, More Money More Life and Celebration.