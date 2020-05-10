Department of Labour reminds employers to notify of staff changes as economic activity picks up in SKN

All employers in St. Kitts and Nevis were reminded of their legal responsibility to update the Department of Labour on changes to the company’s staff over the coming weeks.

Economic activity is beginning to gain momentum in the twin-island federation as the daily hours and the number of days of limited operations increase. As such, more and more businesses are calling their staff out to work and welcoming customers back.

“The Department of Labour is appealing to all employers who indicated in the past weeks that they were impacted by the [coronavirus] pandemic to please notify us about the present status of your employees,” Deputy Labour Commissioner, Dr Deon Webb, said on Saturday.

“If your employees were laid off and were called back out to work, please indicate to the Department of Labour if their hours have now been increased,” he added, during a presentation at the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing on May 09, 2020.

Dr Webb noted that the Department of Labour is concerned about the safety, health and welfare of all workers even as they return to work on a part-time basis or a full work schedule.

The requested data is necessary to inform programme and policy-related development.

The department has a productive relationship with employers and employee representative organizations. Engagement with all stakeholders will continue so as to build on the harmonious industrial relations that currently exist in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Photo: Deputy Labour Commissioner, Dr Deon Webb