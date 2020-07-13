Destra shows love to St Kitts and Nevis

By Loop TT,

As Caribbean countries and territories continue to be on lockdown due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, many people are reflecting on their travels throughout the islands.

One such person is Soca superstar Destra Garcia.

The ‘Queen of Bacchanal’ shared a photo on social media of herself at St Kitts and Nevis’ iconic Timothy Hill Overlook from her 2019 trip.

The photo was captioned: “There is no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this…😍There’s something wonderful about every destination. Reignite your passion for the place that you call home………Remember that you live where many others Vacay. ❤️ #TBT St. Kitts 2019”

Thousands of the “Lucy’ singer’s fans commented sharing their love of the federation as well.

Fellow Trinidadian and Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam was among those showing love for the Caribbean’s “Mother Colony.”

She commented: “One of the most beautiful places in the Caribbean @destragarcia. Like you…simply beautiful 💖✨💖”

St Kitts and Nevis’ borders remained closed to commercial flights.

Main photo: Destra Garcia