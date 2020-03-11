Development Bank staff exposed to Productivity Basics & Best Practices training

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2020 (DBSKN) — The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, in its continued endeavour to offer the best service to its clients, last month organised two half-day training sessions on productivity and best practices that were facilitated by Mr John Pilgrim, Director of Barbados-based Productivity Research Institute for Development and Entrepreneurship (PRIDE).

“We believe that keeping staff up to date on productivity training, and customer service training especially, is one way that would help the bank as it moves to the future in terms of providing the most optimal customer service, and productivity to our customers,” said Ms Danienne Brin, Development Bank’s Human Resources Manager.

The two half-day training sessions, Productivity Basics and Best Practices, that were attended by staff members from the head office in Basseterre and branch office in Nevis were held on Tuesday February 25 and Thursday February 27 in the board room at the bank’s head office.

Staff members exposed to the training, observed Ms Brin, were those who would not have benefited from any productivity training from Mr Pilgrim in the most recent years. Staff feedback was very positive and they indicated that the session was very interactive and noted that, in their eyes, Mr Pilgrim is a very positive trainer.

“Productivity Basics will help employees to understand what productivity is and how it can be achieved,” explained trainer, Mr John Pilgrim. “Over the years, Caribbean businesses have been experiencing declining productivity levels as a result of deteriorating work ethics amongst the working population.”

According to Mr Pilgrim, the course trains employees about understanding the importance of productivity and to assess their behaviours based on workplace requirements and business etiquette. It also reinforces the need for individuals to improve their work habits, practices and attitudes which have a tremendous impact on both their personal and organisational success.

“The central tenets of work ethics address issues critical to any organisation keen on adopting the philosophy of teamwork and improving their market competitiveness,” added Mr Pilgrim.

A Customer Service Representative at the head office, Ms Wanyary’s Castro Woolard, who attended the session held on Tuesday February 25, said it was informative and really helpful, as it opened her eyes and will now help her to pursue the job more responsibly.

“It is going to make change in what I do at the bank – it is always good for change,” said Ms Woolard. “Change helps you come out of your comfort zone – it is always good to come out of your comfort zone because once you are out of your comfort zone, you grow up. Growth comes with being uncomfortable, and Mr Pilgrim explained that we are managing ourselves and so we need to know how to be productive – we need to know how to time manage.”